The new centrist party that makes US politics debate

For some months now, the centrist political organization No Labels is making headlines in the United States: organizes debates and seminars, takes positions on various current issues, and above all is considering whether to present its own candidate in the 2024 United States presidential elections.

Attempts of this kind are often unsuccessful in the US political system, structured so that it is dominated by two main parties, in this case the Republican and the Democratic one. But No Labels is currently gaining some notoriety because the group is very well funded – so much so that it is often accused of actually being a lobby that favors the financial interests of its major donors – and because the personal consensus of the de facto leaders of the two parties, President Joe Biden for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans, is extremely low. For years now the Republicans have moved much more to the right, so much so that many of their positions overlap with those of the European far right parties; therefore increasingly distant from those of the Democrats, who in turn have moved a little more to the left.

In short, someone believes that there is a political space for a possible independent and centrist candidacy.

Founded in 2010 by former Democratic Party fundraising team director Nancy Jacobson and former Democratic Senator Joe Lieberman, now a conservative political commentator, No Labels they introduce themselves as a movement representing people “tired of left and right extremism” and promoting “common sense politics”. A few days ago they spread a 63-page political program made up above all of generic and not very detailed positions: on abortion, one of the most delicate issues of the US political debate, they write for example that “it is necessary to find a balance between the protection of women’s rights to control their reproductive health and the responsibility of our society to protect human life”. The program was described dal New York Times as «too focused on identifying problems and too little on concrete solutions», i.e. the most politically delicate ones to explain.

The most visible of No Labels’ achievements thus far has been the creation of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives, a group of about 60 deputies divided equally between Democrats and Republicans which aims to promote cooperation on some political issues and combat the growing polarization of American politics.

Already in 2018 the Democratic deputy Mark Pocan had left the Caucus saying that the group seemed more like “a fast track for private interests and lobbyists” and blocked all the initiatives of the then Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. When Pocan asked, No Labels refused to share the names of their major donors with him, and despite claiming to split the funds equally between candidates from both Republican and Democratic parties, the organization had spent nearly twice as much to help elect Republican candidates than Democrats.

The question of donors remains open. Being registered as a non-profit organization, No Labels it is not held to make public the names of those who finance it, but it is something that is often done by similar organizations for reasons of transparency. Several journalistic investigations over the years they discovered that the group has received some funding from progressive donors, but that most of its funds come from finance companies and rather conservative figures. Recently the US magazine The New Republic ha established as an important donor of No Labels between 2019 and 2021 was the conservative billionaire Harlan Crow, historic donor to the Republican Party and known for his extremely conservative positions.

With the 2024 election approaching, the No Labels explicitly said they were considering running their own presidential candidate, in addition to those of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. The moment is not accidental: barring currently unpredictable surprises, the candidate of the Democrats will be the outgoing president Joe Biden, while that of the Republicans the former president Donald Trump, by far the favorite to win the Republican primaries, despite the numerous trials and public controversies in which he ended up. According to recent polls, including one by the American television station CNNmore than 30 percent of voters would not vote for neither candidate, a result that in the same 2020 poll was just 5 percent.

The growing polarization of American politics and the goal of overcoming divisions between parties is the official reason why the group is considering presenting a presidential candidate to be associated with a vice president who comes from the opposing party. The names circulated so far are above all that of the Democratic senator of West Virginia Joe Manchin – the right-wing Democratic senator of the party, considered for this reason one of the most powerful politicians of these years – and the former Republican governor of Utah and former US ambassador to Russia during the presidency of Donald Trump, Jon Huntsman.

In recent months the group started a fundraiser with the aim of raising $70 million to start the paperwork to participate in the 2024 election, including a nationwide signature drive to put the independent candidate’s name on ballots in all states. In some it has already succeeded, creating some confusion. In Arizona, where Biden won in 2020 by just 10,000 votes, the Democratic Party sued to No Labels for again refusing to release the names of its donors, despite legally becoming a political party in the state.

The opaqueness of the organization is leading several Democratic insiders and politicians to hold up that the real goal of No Labels is to take votes away from the Democratic Party to benefit the Republicans.

It is virtually impossible for an independent candidate to win the US presidential election: the last president who came from neither the Democratic nor the Republican parties was elected in the late 1800s.

The electoral system of the US presidential elections structurally favors the candidates of the big parties: each candidate is linked to a list of 538 electors (people chosen by the electoral committees) and in 48 states out of 50 the electors are elected with a majority system: the candidate who gets one vote more than the others takes home all the electors expressed by the state (that is, all those on his list are elected, and none of the others). It means that there is no difference between winning with 30 percent of the votes – suppose there are more candidates to split the votes – or with 90 percent of the votes: whoever gets one more than the others takes home everything. It is a system that in the United States as elsewhere benefits the largest parties, the only ones with the structure and resources to compete in a country as large as the United States.

In this system any third party candidate has very little chance of winning, and usually ends up only for remove votes to one of the two leading candidates. It has already happened that sometimes he took off enough to be decisive in the victory of one of the two opponents. This was the case with independent candidate Ross Perot: it is thought that in 1992 he took away most of the moderate votes from Republican candidate George HW Bush, the outgoing president, allowing Democrat Bill Clinton to win the election with just 43 percent of the popular vote.

Similarly some surveys reported by the New York Times they suggest that a moderate candidate like that of the No Labels would have no hope of winning the 2024 elections, but could jeopardize the re-election of Joe Biden, who is currently given as the winner if the Republican candidate were Donald Trump. In a recent interview with the American television broadcaster NBCthe co-founder and current director of No Labels, Nancy Jacobson, said that if this candidacy really becomes decisive for Trump’s victory against Biden, she would withdraw it, but she then refused to explain what will be the yardstick by which her organization will make this decision.

