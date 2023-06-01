the new CFO is Lorenzo Forina

The news effective from today

Lorenzo Forina, current Director of Vodafone Business, assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Italia from 1 June, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer Aldo Bisio.

Forina, who joined Vodafone Italia in 2021 as Director of Vodafone Business, will be responsible for leading and coordinating the activities of the ‘Consumer’, ‘Business‘ and ‘Customer Operations’ business units.

Forina retains the role of Director of Vodafone Business, Gianluca Pasquali, who assumes the role of Customer Operations and Wholesale Director, and Anita Carra, current Consumer Director of Vodafone Ireland, who becomes Consumer Director of Vodafone Italia, will report to him.

Previously, Forina – after a significant experience in consulting – gained a long experience in Telecom Italia, where he held roles of increasing responsibility up to becoming Chief Revenue Officer in 2019.

Anita Carra, joined Vodafone in 2017 as Consumer Director first in Hungary and then in Ireland, after gaining significant international experience in Unilever and UPC.

Gianluca Pasquali, he joined Vodafone in 2011 where he held numerous senior roles both in Italy and abroad until taking on the role of Consumer Director in 2021, after gaining significant experience in consultancy.

Il Executive committee of Vodafone Italia, led by the Chief Executive Officer Aldo Bisiois composed as follows: Lorenzo Forina (Chief Commercial Officer), Anita Carra (Consumer), Gianluca Pasquali (Customer Operations & Wholesale) Sabrina Casalta (Finance), Silvia Cassano (Human Resources and Organization), Antonio Corda (External Affairs, Legal, Compliance & Privacy) Silvia de Blasio (Corporate Communication & Foundation), Ignacio Garcia (Information Technology), Marco Zangani (Network).