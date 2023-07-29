The new charges against Trump in the case of confidential documents found in his villa

There are new charges against former US president Donald Trump in a federal investigation into confidential US government documents found at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion. Trump had already been indicted for having improperly kept the documents beyond the end of his presidential term: these charges are now joined by that of have put pressure on the manager of his villa, Carlos De Oliveira, to have the footage deleted from the security cameras. The attempt to delete the footage would have taken place when the federal investigation into the case had already begun and was already known to Trump, who would therefore have tried to hide evidence of the crimes he is accused of.

There are three new charges against Trump: one for intentionally keeping confidential information about the US Department of Defense, and two others for obstructing the investigation by trying to destroy or conceal potential evidence. In the case of confidential documents, there are now 40 charges against Trump in all. In addition to Trump, Carlo De Oliveira has also been indicted, for trying to have the videos deleted, and Trump’s close collaborator Walt Nauta, for having obstructed the investigations.

In the case of confidential documents Trump was indicted last June. The others 37 counts they involve the violation of seven federal laws. Trump has always pleaded not guilty, as well as on the new charges. The trial was set for May 24, 2024, six months before the presidential election, despite his lawyers trying to request that it be held after the election so as not to influence the electoral campaign (Trump is the main candidate in the Republican Party primaries). .

According to the indictment, at the end of his presidential term, Trump had taken several government documents away from the White House, violating the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires US presidents to deliver all documents produced by their administration to the National Archives. Some of the documents taken away by Trump were listed as “classified”, i.e. confidential and covered by secrecy, and cannot be disclosed at all. Trump also allegedly showed some of these documents to people who visited him in Mar-a-Lago, explicitly telling them that they were confidential documents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

