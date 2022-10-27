Home World The new crown caused more than 30,000 deaths in Malaysia last year as the number one cause of death | Malaysia | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News
The new crown caused more than 30,000 deaths in Malaysia last year as the number one cause of death | Malaysia | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

　　(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The new crown caused more than 30,000 deaths in Malaysia last year as the number one cause of death

China News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, October 27 (Chen Yue Wei Yuan) According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics of Malaysia on the 27th, 31,063 people died of new coronary pneumonia in the country in 2021, accounting for 19.8% of the total number of deaths (with medical certificates) in the whole year. Covid-19 became the country’s leading cause of death last year.

A total of 224,569 people died in Malaysia last year, of which more than 157,000 had medical certificates, the report said. The report noted that Covid-19 was the main reason for the 34.5% increase in deaths in Malaysia last year compared to 2020.

The report also pointed out that 57.3% of the pregnant women who died last year were due to new coronary pneumonia. In addition, 57% of people who died from Covid-19 in Malaysia were male and 43% were female. Covid-19 is the leading cause of death across all age groups in the country except the 0-14 age group.

In Malaysia, deaths from coronary heart disease or ischemic heart disease accounted for 13.7% of the number of deaths (with medical certificates) last year, ranking second, and deaths from pneumonia accounted for 11.1%, ranking third. more than 10%.

As of 00:00 on October 27, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Malaysia has exceeded 4.88 million, and the number of deaths has exceeded 36,000. (Finish)

