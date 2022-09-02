The new crown leads to the second consecutive year of decline in American life expectancy, the decline is the highest after World War II

Xinhua News Agency, Los Angeles, August 31 (Reporter Tan Jingjing) The latest report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 31 shows that the average life expectancy in the United States in 2021 will be shortened by nearly 1 year compared with the previous year. This is the second year in a row that the data has fallen, and the report analyzes that the new crown epidemic is the primary cause.

The Associated Press said in a report that in 2020 and 2021, when the new crown epidemic was raging, the average life expectancy in the United States fell by nearly 3 years in two years. The last time such a decline occurred during World War II.

The report released by the National Center for Health Statistics, a subsidiary of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows that the average life expectancy in the United States in 2021 will be 76.1 years, 0.9 years shorter than in 2020; the average life expectancy in 2020 will be 77.0 years, 1.8 years shorter than 2019. Overall life expectancy in the U.S. fell by 2.7 years between 2019 and 2021. Among them, the average life expectancy of men decreased by 3.1 years to 73.2 years; the average life expectancy of women decreased by 2.3 years to 79.1 years.

The average life expectancy refers to the average number of years expected to survive for new born babies in the year, combined with the mortality rate of the year, and is one of the important indicators to measure the health level of residents.

According to the analysis of the report, the new crown epidemic is the leading cause of shortening the average life expectancy in the United States in 2021. Other main reasons include accidental injury, heart disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and suicide.

In April of this year, a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that in 2021, the new crown will become the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer for the second consecutive year. From January to December 2021, the total number of Americans who died from COVID-19-related causes exceeded 460,000.