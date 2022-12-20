Economic Observation Network reporter Huang Yifan On December 19, Fosun Pharma (600196.SH) announced that its holding subsidiary Fosun Industrial (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. received the “Drug/Product Registration Certificate”.

The announcement shows that the mRNA new crown vaccine BNT162b2 (hereinafter referred to as “Fubitai BNT162b2”) and the original strain/Omicron mutant strain BA.4-5 bivalent vaccine (hereinafter referred to as “Fubitai Bivalent Vaccine“) introduced by the company have all been approved. Officially registered as a drug/product (biological product) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

Among them, Fubitai BNT162b2 has been registered for basic immunization of people aged 12 and over, and Fubitai bivalent vaccine has been registered for booster vaccination of people aged 12 and over.

Previously, Fubita BNT162b2, related dosage forms for children, dosage forms for children, and bivalent vaccines of Fubita have been approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) by Hong Kong, China, for local government vaccination programs.

A relevant person from Fosun Pharma stated that after the registration of the above-mentioned vaccines, those who are willing to vaccinate can receive the vaccines at medical institutions or clinics in Hong Kong, China with the prescription of a local doctor, and the scope of use will no longer be limited to the vaccination plan of the local government. inoculation.

It is understood that the mRNA new crown vaccine Fubitai (BNT162b2) has been used for emergency use in Hong Kong and Macau since March 2021, and has been included in the government vaccination plan, that is, only local residents in Hong Kong can be vaccinated. After being approved as an officially registered drug this time, it means that mainland residents can go to Hong Kong to inoculate Fubitai at their own expense in the future.

According to another announcement, Fubitai BNT162b2 has also been approved as a routine imported vaccine in Macau, and can be vaccinated at medical institutions or clinics in Macau, China with the prescription of a local doctor.

According to the reservation website, at present, Macao can only make an appointment to receive the original Fubitai vaccine. According to Fosun Pharma’s announcement, the original Fubitai BNT162b2 and Fubitai bivalent vaccines approved in Hong Kong SAR this time are for Vaccines against the Omicron variant are all approved.