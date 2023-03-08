The commitment to live music and the emerging talent that it represents in the contest returns Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahouso you can hurry up to present your proposal in this eighth edition of the contest.

The Mad Cool festival and Vibra Mahou, the music platform of Mahou Cinco Estrellas, once again join forces to promote both live music and emerging talent in what is the eighth edition of their successful contest.

After the success of the first format focused on DJs, the contest returns to its original format that allows both bands and solo projects to participate with a view to winning the prize and being part of the poster for the next edition of Mad Cool Festival. Remember that artists like Megane Mercury, Irenegarry, Club del Río, Leo Rizzi, Ganges o Andreewamong many other proposals.

Those in charge of selecting the projects that will progress from the phase to the final will be both the general public and a jury of experts from the music industry. This contest not only offers visibility within the festival, but also gives participants real opportunities to make themselves known among industry professionals.

The registration process is now open through madcooltalent.com until next March 20 at 11:59 p.m.. For more information follow the official channel @madcooltalent on Instagram or visit the official website.