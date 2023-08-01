The new edition of SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia poses a challenge

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has always been characterized by its strong environmental commitment, linked to the beautiful setting where it is held. This year the organization goes one step further, rewarding the attendees who are most respectful of nature: since July 31, this seventh edition, under the title “El Reto”, activates a pre-sale based on the generation of a positive environmental impact. on the idyllic Mediterranean island. The public can sign up at the web in teams of two to six people, in order to put into practice a series of actions promoted by the start-up Light. The first 150 who meet the proposed objectives of sustainable mobility, reuse and reduction will receive a code that will allow them to purchase their tickets in advance, ensuring attendance. The rest of the tickets will go on sale on the web from August 9.

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is a zero emissions festival since the 2021 edition, whose incentive is to offer a unique Mediterranean experience with a secret poster curated by Sinsal. The gastronomic proposal, with a Michelin Star, offers attendees the best of local gastronomy. Víctor Martiñán, global head of Musical Sponsorships and Positive Impact Communication at Hijos de Rivera, points out that “every year we give the festival a new twist to see how we can improve, how we can make it an incredible experience for the public that at the same time At the same time, respect an incomparable natural space such as Formentera.This year we saw clearly that, given the great demand for festival tickets, a pre-sale like the one we are going to activate could be key to launching our message and inciting action through awareness from the outset.