The new edition of the Med de Loulé festival arrives

The next June 29, 30 and July 1 It is held in loulein it portuguese algarvethe 19th edition of the prestigious Med festival, one of the most important within the so-called world music.

There will be almost sixty performances spread over eleven “boxes”, that is, four main stages and seven smaller ones. All of them scattered throughout the beautiful historic area of ​​the city, full of cobbled streets, squares and gardens. The fact that this Festival Med has received numerous international awards is not trivial. Despite being an urban festival, it is accessible, familiar, economical and very enjoyable.

As usual, the Portuguese representation will be the most numerous. Within it we can highlight the expected meeting of Seventh Legion celebrating his forty-year career and with his usual line-up, among others Rodrigo Leão, Pedro Oliveira or Nuno Cruz. Another of those attractive performances will be that of the spontaneous, experimental and tribal Club Makumba, suffice it to say that their motto is “dance as an act of resistance”. Also with an eye on dance music, the irresistible trio of electronic drums and percussion, hit killed. Other proposals closer to the root, those of Sara Correiathat of the veteran Zeca Medeirosthe Alentejos worldly or that of the duo Lavoisier.

We also find other more transversal offers such as Pedro Mafama. The mixture of tradition and electronics of Ana Lua Caiano. The downtempo, but without losing sight of the origins, of Bandua. El country-blues-rock de Moonshiners & Samuel Úria. The elegant jazz of Marco Martins’ Low Profile. Or the Mediterranean heritage of Udjat Together with the participation of the guitarist Pedro Jóia. This to highlight just a few.

The selection of other Lusophone countries brings, from Cape Verde, the morna de Nancy Vieira (who canceled his presence at the festival at the last minute last year), or the funaná of Bulimundo. From Brazil, the forró of Rastafogo. The “folklore of the future” through the danceable rhythms of the project Come Come Come Dj Set. The spectacularity of the singer, multi-instrumentalist and activist Bia Ferreira the el virtuoso afrobrazilian pianist Amaro Freitas.

Within the international part, a good and varied cast. For example, there will be the authentic legend of Syrian music Omar Souleymanor the blind Malian couple Amadou & Mariam and his African rhythm&blues. Together with them the mixture of tradition and trance of the Moroccans Aye. The energetic party of the Italians bandadriatic. The groove-filled Balkan explosion of Balkan Taksim. It will even be possible to travel to Japan with Tomoro, or to the United States with the original singer, composer and pianist. Sarah McCoy. In addition to the always usual presence of Jamaican groups, which will arrive with the emblematic Horace Andy (voice on the best records of Massive Attack), and the new and proven value of the committed Kabaka Pyramid.

There will also be hybrid, musical and origin proposals. The Afrofuturism of Onipa from Ghana/UK. The combination of acid-jazz, house and retro soul of the Italian dj, producer and musician Nicola Conte Unitywhich will feature the British singer Zara McFarlane. and the french band Hair along with the voice of the Japanese Ueda.

This year again two Spanish delegates. Caamaño & Plums the talented duo, made up of Sabela Caamaño (chromatic accordion) and Antía Ameixeiras (violin and voice), representatives of that new generation of musicians that renews and reinvents the most traditional sounds of Galicia. And that almost big band of latin-electronica that is Mrs. Thomaswilling to make the stage tremble with their dynamic proposal.

In addition to all this extensive musical poster, it is worth mentioning the film series, conferences, exhibitions, gastronomic shows, workshops, dance, street and traveling concerts, the craft fair and small-format jazz and classical music concerts.

For more information you can visit this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

