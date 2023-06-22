Home » The new GEMA sofa by Branca Lisboa – MONDO MODA
Inspired by the classic English Chesterfield sofa, Egg yolk is the new sofa designed by designer Marco Sousa Santos.
This new approach to lounge seating showcases a “freestyle” system that allows for the creation of custom sofas for public and residential space layouts.

Gem da Branca Sofa – signed by Marco Sousa Santos @ disclosure

Based on the functional modules of Branca’s Stereo Sofa, the designer transforms the traditional shape of the Chesterfield sofa into bolder forms and challenges the experience of the upholstery factory in the search for an ergonomic balance between shape and comfort.

Gem da Branca Sofa – signed by Marco Sousa Santos @ disclosure

Gema presents a complex mix of fabric textures and color designs for special interior design projects in a personalized approach. With a double tension of colors between the base, legs and body, Gema allows designers and architects to create special effects in their projects.

