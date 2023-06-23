The New Global Financing Compact Summit Kicks off Two Focuses Worthy of Attention_中国网

(International Observation) The New Global Financing Compact Summit kicks off. Two major focuses deserve attention

China News Agency, Paris, June 22. Title: The New Global Financing Compact Summit kicks off. Two focus points deserve attention

China News Agency reporter Li Yang

On June 22 local time, the two-day New Global Financing Compact Summit kicked off in Paris. Hundreds of state leaders, heads of international and regional organizations, and civil society representatives discussed and jointly built the cornerstone of a new global financial order to meet the current common challenges of the international community. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the summit. The French side believes that this highlights the importance China attaches to the summit and related issues.

There are two main focuses of this summit. The primary focus is to promote the resumption of the North-South dialogue after the epidemic, bring together leaders from different economies, strive to find consensus, and build a dialogue platform for actions around financing contracts.

French President Emmanuel Macron started organizing the summit a few months ago, ambitiously proposing that “the world needs a green economy that leaves no one behind. We can jointly create a new financing compact.” Macron delivered the opening speech of the summit on the 22nd, re-emphasizing the current challenges faced by the international community such as climate change, inequality and poverty; the reform of the financial system should give policy preference to fragile countries.

On the 22nd, the summit held six roundtable meetings under the theme of “New Financial Toolbox”. Innovative instruments and financing, funding just transitions and creating an enabling environment for the private sector.

It can be seen from the list of participants that the participants of each roundtable meeting have been carefully arranged by the summit organizer. For example, the round table meeting on seeking green growth partnership was chaired by French Foreign Minister Colonna, and the participants included South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Sisi, European Commission President von der Leyen, etc.

It is understood that six roundtable meetings constitute the main part of the summit on the 22nd. According to the schedule, at the closing ceremony of the summit on the 23rd, the conclusions of the round table will be introduced and a high-level dialogue will be held. The summit is expected to adopt a declaration summarizing the outcomes of the meeting.

In contrast to the active participation of a large number of leaders of developing countries, the leaders of developed countries rarely showed up at the summit. This outstanding problem cannot be ignored. The list of participants shows that among the leaders of the Group of Seven as the “rich country club”, except for Macron, only German Chancellor Scholz plans to attend the meeting. This undoubtedly shows which side is more willing to talk and which side still lacks sincerity in this North-South dialogue.

The second major focus of the summit is to think about the financial architecture to deal with today’s challenges, explore the initial path of action, and try to give guiding suggestions on practical problems in the international financial field, especially the crises faced by fragile countries. According to the French side, it has been nearly 80 years since the Bretton Woods Conference was held, and “now is an important opportunity for the reform of the international financial system.”

As the French side said, the world today is facing the most difficult situation in recent decades. Since the epidemic, the debts of almost all countries have reached extremely high levels, and many countries have encountered high inflation. UN Secretary-General Guterres, who came to attend the summit, pointed out that the demand for humanitarian aid is rising, but humanitarian relief funds are facing a crisis. He warned that sustainable human development is “stagnant” or even regressing.

The summit of the New Global Finance Compact will focus on climate finance. According to the commitments made by developed countries in 2009, starting from 2020, developing countries should obtain US$100 billion in annual climate financing to help relevant countries adapt to the impact of climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, the relevant commitments of developed countries have not yet been fulfilled. India and other countries call on developed countries to continue to increase climate financing for developing countries.

Regarding the reform of the financial system, Tubiana, head of the European Climate Foundation, said that Barbados, an active promoter of the summit, is a Caribbean island country that is vulnerable to climate change and achieved independence in 1966. When the Bretton Woods Conference was held, Barbados was The state does not yet exist, and this applies to many emerging countries as well. These countries have a strong willingness to reform the international financial system, but developed countries such as the United States are reluctant to make major moves on relevant issues out of the need to safeguard their own interests. Pitipon, a French NGO expert, believes that there is no shortage of funds to solve the problem, but the lack of political will to solve the problem.

The organizers of the summit have a clear understanding of what goals the summit will achieve. France is seeking to promote fairness and justice in the international community and work together to create a fairer and more sustainable world. The convening of this summit is also a concrete manifestation of this positive thinking. At present, there are many and complex problems in the international financial field, and they cannot be resolved overnight. Therefore, it is difficult for the summit to make substantive and specific decisions on relevant issues.

But then it will enter a relatively busy phase of international conferences, such as the G20 Summit in September, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meeting in October, and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December. The discussion results of the New Global Financing Compact Summit will have certain guiding and reference significance for the above-mentioned international conferences. Therefore, the outside world is still generally expecting what kind of consensus document will be reached at the summit. (over)

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

