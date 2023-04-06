Opened last week, it’s already a small big success for the Ligurian capital.

Let’s talk in the signed novelty iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, which has chosen to inaugurate its new Store in Genoa, last Friday 31st March.

A location in the most central street

That in Via XX Settembre 104R and the 32° Flagship Store of iliad in Italy. To announce the arrival of the operator, phrases in Genoese dialect on the windows of the Store and a Opening Party open to all.

An innovative Store that is ready to welcome all iliad users, and those who are curious about the #Revolutioniliad.

On March 31st there were those who wanted to celebrate this new opening with music, toasts and surprises dedicated to everyone!

In the store, it is possible to activate iliad’s mobile and fiber offers in less than three minutes through the Simboxes, the digital SIM distributors with which the operator has innovated the purchasing process, and receive assistance from specialized personnel, ready to help users in the activation and after-sales phase.

With that of Genoa, the iliad commercial network reaches altitude 32 Flagship Store e over 4,000 points of sale throughout Italy between Simbox, iliad Corner, iliad Point and iliad Express.