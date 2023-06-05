The new leader of the Social Democratic Party of Austria who was not

Loading player

Due to a clerical vote error, for a couple of days the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), the largest opposition party in the country, had a new leader other than the one who had actually won the congress. organized on Saturday 3 June. On that occasion the victory had been awarded to Hans Peter Doskozil, governor of Burgenland, who had started giving some interviews as a leader in pectore over the weekend, anticipating that he was already at work forming his own team of collaborators. On Monday the SPÖ has though announced an error in the counts and finally awarded the victory to Andreas Babler, mayor in a town in Lower Austria.

The head of the electoral commission of the party, Michaela Grubesa, said that “due to a technical error” the votes had been assigned incorrectly during last Saturday’s meeting. According to the Austrian newspapers, the error occurred while some votes were being transcribed into an Excel spreadsheet. In the hours after the announcement of the winner, the first doubts had been raised, because some observers did not add up with respect to the official ones of the commission.

On Saturday 596 valid votes had been declared: 316 for Doskozil and 279 for Babler, but the sum still amounted to 595. Over the weekend, therefore, all the ballots had been recounted and finally the result had emerged different from the previous one, and above all inverted. Baler had obtained 317 votes to Doskozil’s 280. Announcing the new results, Grubesa said there will be no need to proceed with a new congress.

After the announcement of the correct winner, Doskozil commented that he accepted the new results and anticipated that he will collaborate with Babler. And Babler said that the mistake was “painful” for everyone, but that now we need to think about the future of the SPÖ.