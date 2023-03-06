by palermolive.it – ​​4 minutes ago

The new Citizenship Income of the Meloni government is in the pipeline. Her name will be Mia, or Active Inclusion Measure. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is working on a general assessment of the sustainability of the new rules,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The new citizenship income arrives: the new name and the new rules appeared 4 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».