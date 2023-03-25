Ramon Rodriguezbetter known artistically as The New Raemonshares a still unpublished song taken from the recording sessions of “The Invasion of the Ultraports” of 2008.

rock band vocalist Madee since its inception -and still today-, Ramon Rodriguez began his solo career in the same year 2008, launching his classic “About Garfunkel”, which is celebrating its anniversary right now, with a special edition and commemorative concerts. From that moment his trajectory began to separate into several creative paths. His next album would be “The unknown dimension” in 2009, but right in the middle he released an EP called “The Invasion of the Ultracorps” in 2008.

From the recording sessions for this album he now recovers a song entitled “Aurora Ocho”, in which he narrates the tour he starred in in those days aboard a Renault Kangoo full of records to sell. On this trip through Spain, Rodríguez visited the house where his father was born decades before, on Aurora street in Estepona.

The song will appear as an extra on the commemorative (and remastered) reissue of the 15th anniversary of “About Garfunkel”closing the cycle of what was narrated in that album.