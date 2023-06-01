The new research in Portugal on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been concluded: some objects have been found which will be analyzed

The new research, launched a week ago, on the case of Madeleine McCann, the British girl whose traces went missing on the evening of May 3, 2007 in a residence in Praia da Luz, in southern Portugal, has concluded. McCann was three years old at the time and was there with his family on vacation. The searches have made it possible to find some objects that will be analysed, but it cannot yet be said with certainty whether they have a link with McCann’s disappearance and therefore whether they can be used as evidence in a trial.

The searches were carried out near a dam on the Arade River, in Portugal, about fifty kilometers from where McCann had disappeared, at the request of the German police who have been investigating Christian Brückner for some time, a man who according to investigators could have played a role in the girl’s disappearance. Brückner is in prison in Germany on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Portugal in 2005, but has always denied any involvement in McCann’s disappearance. He lived nearby the resort where the family was in 2007.

The latest searches for Madeleine McCann in Portugal were made in 2014, when British police inspected the area where she was last seen before disappearing.