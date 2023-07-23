Home » The new Russian attack on Odessa
The new Russian attack on Odessa

In the night from Saturday to Sunday the Russian army conducted a series of new attacks against the city of Odessa, one of Ukraine’s major Black Sea ports. According to information provided by the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, the attack killed one person and injured 19, but there is no confirmation from independent sources.

Russian missiles hit various infrastructure in the city and damaged the Transfiguration Cathedral, Odessa’s main Orthodox Christian place of worship, consecrated in the early 19th century. Many parts of the church were destroyed and a fire broke out inside, further damaging some of the furnishings.

The damage caused by the Russian attack inside the Transfiguration Cathedral (AP Photo/Libkos)

Odessa has been a target of Russian bombing since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year. The historic center of the city was added this year with an emergency procedure to the UNESCO World Heritage List, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting peace through culture, education and science.

Buildings destroyed by Russia’s missile attack on Odessa (AP Photo/Libkos)

Russia has conducted several attacks against Odessa in recent days following the decision to abandon a major agreement for the transport of wheat and other grains through the Black Sea, effectively causing a disruption to the voyages of merchant ships with repercussions on the price of grain.

The damage caused by the Russian attack on Odessa (AP Photo/Libkos)

