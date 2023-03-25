After Teheran, Damascus: Saudi state TV reported Al Ekhbariyaciting foreign ministry sources, the monarchy of al-Saud is in the process of re-establishing diplomatic relations with the Syria Of Bashar Al Assada few days after the news of a similar rapprochement of Riyad all’Iranmediated ultimately by the Chinese. A move that was eagerly awaited in the last week – after the news of the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, an ally of Syria – something unthinkable until a couple of years ago, when, with Trump at the White Housethe completion of normalization with Riyadh seemed to be on the horizon Israel and a further stiffening against the Islamic Republic and its partners.

The Saudi and Syrian delegations, according to what has been leaked, in recent days have reached a substantial agreement for the reopening of diplomatic posts towards the end of the month Ramadanwhich will fall on April 20, in view of the possible readmission of Damascus into the Arab Leaguefrom which she was excluded in 2012 due to the brutality repression of anti-government protests, whose next meeting will take place in the Kingdom in May. Last January, Damascus had resumed imports from Saudi Arabia, one of the first Arab countries to take sides against the Assad regime, promoting its exclusion from the Arab League and the most active in financing a series of rebel groups in the first phase of the conflict.

Another episode is then added to the gradual rearrangement in the regionwithin which it is perhaps rash and premature to signal a clear repositioning of the Saudis, but which certainly signals the growing regional prominence from the Russia who in the Syrian-Saudi talks would assume the role of mediator, similar to that of Beijing between Riyadh and Tehran. Furthermore, there is a willingness of the Saudis to react to the sharp change of posture by the American administration led by Joe Biden who, the day after his election, had interrupted the arms supplies decided by his predecessor, dubbed the Saudi one “Pariah state” and pressed his heir to the throne, Mohammad bin Salmanto clarify his responsibilities with respect to the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate of Istanbulin 2018.

It should be remembered, in relation to the American disengagement from the region, that in the same hours as the news of the rapprochement between Riyadh and Damascus, officials of the Pentagon they referred to Wall Street Journal That Washington next April it will deliver attack aircraft to a number of countries in the region Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderboltwith the intention of employing more cutting-edge models in the Pacific: the A-10, in fact, are largely outdated aircraft, the first models date back to the 70s.

“The rapprochement between Saudis and Syrians reflects a more general trend underway among Arab countries that are welcoming Bashar al-Assad back into their fora, normalizing relationships with Damascus in ways promoted by the United Arab Emirates“, explains a Ilfattoquotidiano.it the professor Colin Philip ClarkeSenior Research Fellow del Soufan Group. It should in fact be noted that a few days ago, more or less at the same time as the final meeting between the Saudis and Iranians, Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma had been received at Abu Dhabi, with which diplomatic relations had already been re-established in December 2018 after six years of freezing weather. Furthermore, a month ago he had already involved Riyadh in the sending of help to the areas of Syria affected by earthquake of last February 6th.

After Biden’s change of course, Riyadh had already made some moves in the opposite direction to those desired by Washington, such as that of cut crude oil production generating a price increase which, with the Ukrainian conflict that had already begun, had favored Russia. “I personally view these moves by the Saudis as a message to Washingtona way to demonstrate that they have their own agenda and that they no longer need her – continues Clarke – And it is also for this reason that the Chinese role in reapproachment Iranian-Saudi is considered a critical point”.

“Authoritarian states and those that export oil have more in common than Western democracies, perceived as hypocrite as regards the respect for sovereignty e the use of sanctions“, comments on the columns of Wall Street Journal Karen Youngdel Center on Global Energy Policy della Columbia University. “The general trend in the Middle East – she adds – is that of a widespread consensus on principle of non-interference in other people’s household affairs”. And in the light of this it is possible to frame the behavior of a Mohammad Bin Salman annoyed by Biden’s posture.

The rapprochement between Riyadh and Moscow had already begun in 2018, during the American presidency of a Trump much less hostile to Russia than his successor: the joint press conference between the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrovand his former Saudi counterpart, Adel Al Jubeir, in which a general agreement was reached on collaboration for a political solution to the Syrian civil war. And it is still that meeting that laid the foundations for the beginning of informal talks between Damascus and Riyadh which had begun to discuss reconciliation with the mediation of Abu Dhabi, focusing above all on common concerns relating in particular to the threat of a political nature posed in both countries by the Muslim Brotherhood.

In May 2021, a few months after Biden’s election to the White House, the first meeting in ten years between the intelligence Saudi Arabian and Syrian Arabs, with a visit from the head of the Saudi intelligence services Khalid Bin Ali Al Humaidan in Damascus. Just a senior Syrian intelligence official, who according to Saudi diplomatic sources quoted by Reuters would respond to the name of Hussam Louqaspent several days in Riyadh last week to discuss in particular the fight against trafficking Captagon (amphetamines) on the border between Syria and Jordan. According to reports from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al JaridaAlso Maher Al Assadbrother of Bashar and head of the notorious Fourth Armored Division dell’Syrian armytraveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss normalization and the possible release of detainees Saudis captured as members of jihadist groups in Siria.

If it appears clear that the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Syria is doubly linked to that between the former and Iran, two other connected aspects are less clear: the first concerns the effective and concrete holding of these reconciliation processes. On this, Professor Clarke proceeds with caution: “Many changes are taking place in the Middle East, but one thing are the announcements and another are the actual developments. It is necessary to wait and see how and which countries will actually adapt to these new agreements”. Syria and Saudi Arabia, about 18 years ago, had already mediated jointly after the crisis started in Lebanon since the assassination of the then prime minister Rafiq Hariri, supported by Riyadh, only to find themselves a few years later in a renewed situation of hostility, given that they belong to opposing geopolitical blocs. According to a Lebanese deputy from Hezbollah, Nawwaf Moussawion August 26, 2018, i.e. three days before the meeting between Lavrov and Jubeir, Bashar al-Assad had returned to the sender Mohammad Bin Salman’s offer to contribute to the reconstruction of Syria in exchange for the rupture of relations between Damascus and the party shiite.

The second aspect calls into question the expected possibility that this reapproachment between Saudi Arabia and two countries of the so-called “Axis of the Resistance” stimulate the unblocking of some political deadlocks or even favor the resolution of conflicts in the region. If as regards the conflict in Yemen the hope is that ongoing talks between Riyadh and ribelli Houthi are influenced by the agreement with Tehran, which as noted by some observers “has the power to push towards an escalation, but not necessarily that of pushing towards a de-escalation”, some hope that the rapprochement between Riyadh and Damascus will help produce some effect on neighboring Lebanon, which has been in institutional deadlock since last November following the expiry of the mandate of the former president of the Republic, Michel Aounwho left the position vacant.

Encouraging signs, in this sense, had arrived a couple of weeks ago, after the general secretary of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallahhad announced its support for the presidential candidate Sleiman Frangiehat the head of the The cloth, a pro-Syrian Christian party historically hostile to the Saudis. The comments arriving from Riyadh, unlike the usual, had been vaguely optimistic, at least not signaling a clear closure, and the Lebanese newspaper Orient Today he had reported how a good part of the Sunni deputies in the Lebanese Parliament – traditionally influenced by the Gulf monarchy – was willing to support Frangieh himself and awaiting a “green light” from the Kingdom. A green light that could provide Frangieh himself with sufficient numbers to be elected. However, this is not a completely linear dynamic: a couple of days earlier, the well-known Saudi newspaper Occurrence had published a scathing article against Frangieh’s appointment, accompanied by a cartoon rather lugubrious in which the latter’s face was superimposed on that of Nasrallah himself.