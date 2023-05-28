The “new Turks” vote for Erdogan. The Syrian Abdalhadi: “He gave us an opportunity and he has a project”

Abdalhadi Sadaki is a young Syrian mathematician, he remembers exactly the morning in which the geometry of his life changed. “I was in my first year of university. There were messages about a demonstration against Assad, I went. The revolution had begun.”

Three years after that March 2011, Syria plunged into civil war. “My father decided we had to leave. In Algeria he had a good network of contacts because he had been working there for some time and we hit the road.”