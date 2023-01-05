Original title: The new year’s training of the Air Force sets off an upsurge in training and preparing for war

With the start of training in the new year, various units of the Air Force acted quickly. Aviation, airborne, surface-to-air missiles and other arms set off an upsurge in training and preparing for war. Multi-type fighters focused on subjects such as air combat confrontation and cross-regional flight. In the environment, beating and beating tempered the combat skills of the troops.

After the order to start the training was issued, several Yun-20 transport planes and Yunyou-20 refueling planes of the Central Theater Air Force followed the emergency dispatch procedure, slid out step by step, and took off successively to carry out large-scale cross-regional flight training with multiple aircraft at small intervals. The fighter planes continuously crossed multiple theaters and went to multiple first-line airports, setting a new standard for military training in the new year.

Large-scale cross-regional maneuvers of multiple aircraft put forward higher requirements for the all-element flight support capability of the troops. After completing the training subjects, various types of fighters landed one by one, and the support vehicles such as power supply and refueling were quickly replenished to prepare for the fighters to dispatch again. .

With the start of training in the new year, a certain unit of the Air Force’s airborne troops quickly launched an air-ground coordination key point seizure control exercise under the background of actual combat. Under the suppression cover of air firepower, the assault infantry quickly left the aircraft by means of cable drop and air drop, and the troops were divided into multiple routes to attack the enemy’s forward positions. With the fire support of the armed helicopters, the commandos broke through the defense line of the blue army layer by layer and successfully captured key targets.

At an airport in the south, a brigade of the Air Force Aviation organized a high-intensity confrontation training in the first session of the new year. The red team took the lead in finding the target and quickly tracked the target according to coordinated tactics. The fighter planes of both sides maneuvered and turned around to seize the favorable situation. At the critical moment, the pilot of the red team took the lead in locking the target and completed the launch with the cooperation of the lead plane.

A certain unit of the Air Force’s surface-to-air missiles kicked off the new year’s training with an emergency combat drill. With the sound of the siren, the officers and soldiers quickly ran to the battle position, the radar was turned on, the missile was erected, the communication link was established, and the battle was deployed. Complete in the shortest possible time.

