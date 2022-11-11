[The Epoch Times, November 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Shi Ping in New York reported) In the US mid-term elections on November 8, the New York Republicans made many achievements, which made people admire. Among them, Long Island is the most eye-catching, because Long Island’s four House of Representatives seats are all won by Republicans. New York’s Republicans, people say, have contributed to the current turnaround in Congress.

Two years ago, the New York House of Representatives had 27 seats, with 20 Democrats and 7 Republicans; this year, the Republicans have added 4 seats to 11 on the basis of retaining their original seats.

One of the most high-profile battles was the battle for the 17th Congressional District, the Hudson Valley. Sean Patrick Maloney, a veteran Democratic congressman and campaign chairman, was defeated by his Republican opponent, Michael Lawler, in the district’s first Republican victory in four decades.

“The New York State Republican Party has contributed to the popularity of the House of Representatives.” He Delin, an election expert who once supported candidates from both parties in New York City and the founder of the New York Small Landlord Organization, told this newspaper, “Just in the last week, the President of the United States Going to the New York platform and sacrificing the opportunity of Pennsylvania to protect New York state shows that the Republican Party in New York is very powerful – they are actually dragging the Democrats back.”

On Long Island, the Republicans have “swept the floor” in the race for the House of Representatives, with all four seats being won by the Republicans. Retired NYPD detective and Republican candidate Anthony D’Esposito succeeds retired Democratic congressman Kathlen Rice after defeating Democratic nominee Laura Gillen in the 4th District. )s position.

Republican nominee George Santos in Congressional District 3 defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman to replace retired Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.

In Congress’ new 19th District, Republican candidate and former Dutchess County Governor Marc Molinaro has won the congressional seat vacated by Antonio Delgado to become lieutenant governor .

Meanwhile, Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy of New York defeated Democratic nominee Max Della Pia to win the 23rd Congressional seat.

In New York’s 22nd District, Republican Navy veteran Brandon Williams narrowly defeated the Democratic candidate and finally won another seat for the Republican Party.

In addition to the above victories, the New York Republicans also retained four congressional seats for re-election: Andrew Garbarino in the 2nd District, Nicole Malliotakis in the 11th District, and Ellie in the 21st District. Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney of the 24th constituency.

Tannie, who serves as the chairman of the Congressional Republican Convention, told the New York Post that it was New Yorkers who turned the House of Representatives.

“That’s right, New Yorkers turned the House,” she said. “Last night the New York Republican Party ended Washington’s failed Democratic one-party dominance and saved America.”

