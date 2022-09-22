[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 23, 2022]New York State Attorney General Zhan Lexia filed a civil lawsuit on September 21 against former President Trump and his three children and others, accusing them of commercial fraud. Trump responded that it was a witch hunt.

New York State Attorney General Lexia Zhan: “I announced today that we will file a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that he violated the law to create profits for himself, his family and his company. The complaint shows that Donald Trump falsely inflates his net worth by billions of dollars. , just get rich and cheat the system, thereby cheating us all.”

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Lexia Zhan sued former President Trump, accusing Trump, his children and the Trump Organization of inflating their net worth, obtaining favorable terms through banks and insurance companies, and obtaining tax benefits.

New York State Attorney General Lexia Zhan: “We ask the court to permanently bar Mr. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump from being a corporation or business entity registered or licensed in New York State. as an executive or supervisor.”

Zhan Lexia also demanded that Trump and his related companies be prohibited from engaging in real estate acquisitions and business loans in New York state for five years, as well as asking him to return about $250 million obtained through so-called “fraud.”

Trump immediately responded with a post: “This is another witch hunt initiated by racist, Attorney General James Lexia. James failed to run for governor, and his public support is almost zero. She is campaigning for ‘trans-Trump’ liar.”

Meanwhile, Donald Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also tweeted that it was all a witch hunt. He shared a video again, revealing that Lexia Zhan had always wanted to sue Trump.

Lexia Zhan: “I look forward to walking into the attorney general’s office every day, prosecuting him, and going home.”

In another response, Trump quoted The New York Times as saying: “Her (Lexia) lawsuit against Trump can be difficult to prove. Property assessments are often subjective, and financial statements have a (very strong) disclaimer. “

