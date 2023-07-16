The New York Times on losses in the Ukrainian counteroffensive | Info

In the first two weeks of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, about 20 percent of the weapons sent to the front lines were destroyed, writes the American daily “New York Times”, referring to American and European officials.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The newspaper states that some of the most advanced Western war machines, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, with which the Ukrainians hoped to successfully confront the Russians, were destroyed.

“Military losses also slowed down the counter-offensive, while it was stopped in some places. The Ukrainians occupied only eight of the 100 kilometers they hoped to reach the sea, thus dividing the Russian forces in two.”writes the “New York Times”.

Ukrainian authorities said that the army advanced the deepest and farthest in the southern parts of the Donetsk region, but no more than eight kilometers near the town of Velika Novosilka.

The army plans to cross 100 kilometers to reach the Sea of ​​Azov, which would cut the bridge to Crimea.

American officials admitted that there had been a pause in the fighting, but that the Ukrainians had started again and that the delivery of cluster munitions would lead to faster progress.

Military analysts cautioned that it may be too early to draw conclusions about the success or failure of the counteroffensive.

(Srna)

