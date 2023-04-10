With «Zappalot», yallo offers viewers an ironic insight into the world of television, especially German-language television, with a touch of satire and humour.

«With Zappalot, yallo proves once again that it is an innovative and unconventional brand with entertainment offerings that perfectly meet the needs of customers with a passion for digital. By making Zappalot available on yallo Free TV and on social media, we are offering viewers a free TV gem that will entice them to watch TV more often and to subscribe to a yallo TV subscription“, he claims Stefan FuchsExecutive Director Flanker Brands di Sunrise.

Zappalot (derived from «zapp a lot») offers «mouth-watering» video clips lasting from two to five minutes that succinctly summarize and comment on the funniest, most interesting, embarrassing and controversial television moments. The contents of the video clips are developed by viewers specially trained for Zappalot and finally elaborated by the editorial team.

Zappalot is available from April 3 on yallo Free TV (con browser web e app mobile). Social media video clips are disseminated via the «Zappalot» account on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook and from 11 April also via the media partner oneplusCH Media’s streaming service.

Every day, Zappalot entertains viewers and makes sure that, even without Replay TV, they don’t miss a single highlight:

Monday: Zappalot – Best of TV-Weekend (satirical and editorial)

Tuesday and Thursday: Zappalot – Top 5 Replay (editorial)

Wednesday: Zappalot – Best of Guilty Pleasure (satirical and editorial)

Friday: Zappalot – Best of Swiss TV-Week (satirical and editorial)

Former fans of the cult format Zappin’ and previous TV streaming service Wilmaa may recognize Zappalot’s voice-over and satirical tone, because it was co-created with the former creators of Zappin’, which also occasionally airs on Wilmaa.

TV highlights at yallo TV

As a full service provider, yallo offers state-of-the-art mobile, Internet and TV services from a single source and expanded yallo TV at the end of summer 2022 with the free starter offer yallo Free TV. yallo TV has already been offering TV highlights in various forms since spring 2022. While Zappalot is only available in German, French- and Italian-speaking customers can watch a collection of TV highlights in a special video format in the “Home” section for recording or playback directly.