The New Zealand pilot kidnapped two months ago in Papua is still held hostage by the rebels

On Saturday, rebels from a group demanding recognition of West Papua’s independence from Indonesia attacked members of the Indonesian army who were on a mission to free Phillip Mehrtens, the New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels last 8 February. At present the Indonesian army has confirmed that one soldier was killed and said about 30 are missing: according to army documents cited by the Guardian, dead soldiers though would be at least you arewhile the West Papua Liberation Army, the separatist group that kidnapped Mehrtens, claims to have killed more.

An Indonesian army spokesman, Herman Taryaman, said the clashes took place on Saturday when members of the West Papua Liberation Army (the armed wing of the Free Papua movement) began shooting at an Indonesian army camp. in Nduga province. The group claims it attacked in retaliation for an alleged Indonesian army operation last March in which soldiers killed two fighters and a pregnant woman.

The Indonesian province of Papua, which occupies the western half of the island of New Guinea, should not be confused with Papua New Guinea, an independent state which occupies the other half of the island. In Papua, the independence movement has been active for decades, but the clash with the Indonesian authorities seems to have intensified especially since 2018.

Last February Mehrtens was charged with evacuating fifteen workers of an Indonesian construction company who, according to local authorities, had been threatened by the separatist group. Mehrtens’ plane, carrying five other passengers, had been attacked by rebels immediately after landing on the small runway of Paro, in Nduga province: the five passengers had been released as indigenous Papua, but Mehrtens had been arrested hostage.

Some videos sent to the agency Associated Press in the days following the kidnapping they showed the rebel leader, Egianus Kogoya, together with Mehrtens, who appeared to be in good condition. In a video, Kogoya assured that the New Zealand pilot would not be in danger as long as the Indonesian army did not try forceful actions; in another, men armed with rifles, machine guns, but also bows and arrows, invited Mehrtens to say: “Indonesia must recognize Papua’s independence.”

In the statement released over the weekend, the separatists are asking the Indonesian army to stop its military operations in the area. They also say they are willing to negotiations for peace with the mediation of a neutral third party, citing in particular the UN.

