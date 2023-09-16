the news from September 22nd, what changes for eSIMs

Wind of news at WINDTRE, let’s see together what awaits us in the coming weeks, in particular regarding the world of smartphones, offered in installments in combination with the operator’s offers.

The new iPhone 15s are arriving

I am the new iPhone 15 has arrived with pre-order from 09/15 and delivery from 09/22:

iPhone 15 with financing starting from €24.99 per month – Discount up to €250 zero down payment with financing

iPhone 15 Plus with financing, starting from €29.99 per month – Discount up to €250

iPhone 15 Pro starting from €29.99 per month with financing – Discount up to €250

iPhone 15 Pro Max with financing starting from €34.99 per month – Discount up to €260

It’s not just Apple that’s new: i new Motorola smartphones (Moto G54 5G and Moto G14) starting from +€0 more per month with zero down payment.

MOTOROLA RAZR 40 FAMILY from September 22nd will be even more convenient with the Razr 40 Ultra starting from +€19.99 per month and the Razr 40 from +€9.99 more per month.

At Xiaomi, the new XIAOMI 13T should be available with unlimited gigabytes and theft protection included at +€9.99 per month in preview with WINDTRE starting from 18/09.

Landline and internet

FWA OUTDOOR: where there is no fibre, the performance of 5G, now also available Sardinia. Super Internet Casa 5G has unlimited internet, 12 months of Amazon Prime at €23.99 per month for mobile customers

FWA INDOOR: 5G performance, also in Sardinia. With Super Internet home 5G unlimited internet from €20.99 for mobile customers and €16.99 for existing fixed customers.

eSIM WINDTRE: even more versatile

From 18 September, the QR-Code of the new eSIMs it will no longer need to be replaced in case of changing smartphone, the same code will be usable up to 100 times for transferring the e-SIM to other devices without additional costs.

Furthermore, anyone who purchases a new eSIM or replaces it will be able to find the QR-Code in a new section of the manager’s App from 25 September. The paper voucher will in any case be delivered during the purchase or replacement of the eSIM.

We remember, as always, that without official announcements from Wind Tre SpA they are to be considered rumors without any informative or commercial value.

