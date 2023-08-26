Home » The news of the collab between Lenvie and Bacio di Latte – MONDO MODA
World

The news of the collab between Lenvie and Bacio di Latte – MONDO MODA

by admin
The news of the collab between Lenvie and Bacio di Latte – MONDO MODA

The news of the collab between Lenvie and Bacio di Latte – MONDO MODA

A collab entre a Lenvie and Bacio di Latte now has a kit of four mini candles and hand creams, in individual versions, in the fragrances Pistacchio, Limoncello, Bacio di Latte and Fragola.
With a light texture, easy application and absorption into the skin, the moisturizers are rich in vitamin E, have grape seed oil and shea butter.

Collab Lenvie and Bacio Di Latte @ disclosure

The launches will combine with the collab products already created by the couple of perfumers Fanny Grau and Isaac Sinclair, who developed fragrances that bring the feeling of a sunny afternoon in Italy, accompanied by the most iconic gelato from Bacio di Latte.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

See also  Matteo Di Pietro's uncle and lawyer acquits his youtuber nephew

You may also like

At least 12 people died in a crush...

The Best Countries for Expats in 2023, According...

Udinese – Beto sees England: Everton is very...

Niger, the military junta expels the French ambassador....

Russian Experts Advise Cuba on “Banking” Process and...

The tailor, the Turkish tailor-made series ~ Badalfohmoh

World Athletics Championships, Azzurri show and final in...

Song of Nunu reveals the gameplay in a...

The Deterioration of Havana’s Iconic Fountain of Youth:...

A professor’s chair slipped in a class in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy