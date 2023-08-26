The news of the collab between Lenvie and Bacio di Latte – MONDO MODA

A collab entre a Lenvie and Bacio di Latte now has a kit of four mini candles and hand creams, in individual versions, in the fragrances Pistacchio, Limoncello, Bacio di Latte and Fragola.

With a light texture, easy application and absorption into the skin, the moisturizers are rich in vitamin E, have grape seed oil and shea butter.

Collab Lenvie and Bacio Di Latte @ disclosure

The launches will combine with the collab products already created by the couple of perfumers Fanny Grau and Isaac Sinclair, who developed fragrances that bring the feeling of a sunny afternoon in Italy, accompanied by the most iconic gelato from Bacio di Latte.

