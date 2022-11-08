New York – A season ticket to the restaurant as if it were a front row seat at the Madison Square Garden or to see the Los Angeles Lakers. A table reserved for one year, every Friday at 7 pm, the ‘golden hour’ of the American weekend. It is paid in crypto currency, after winning a subscription to a digital auction to ensure the security of the place in an exclusive Italian restaurant where they serve green lasagna ‘Nonna Elvira’, tagliolini with lemon, ham and burrata, sole from Romagna and steak of cauliflower.