Home World The NFT tables, the idea of ​​a Californian startup to have a fixed table that was the first to involve an Italian restaurant
World

The NFT tables, the idea of ​​a Californian startup to have a fixed table that was the first to involve an Italian restaurant

by admin
The NFT tables, the idea of ​​a Californian startup to have a fixed table that was the first to involve an Italian restaurant

New York – A season ticket to the restaurant as if it were a front row seat at the Madison Square Garden or to see the Los Angeles Lakers. A table reserved for one year, every Friday at 7 pm, the ‘golden hour’ of the American weekend. It is paid in crypto currency, after winning a subscription to a digital auction to ensure the security of the place in an exclusive Italian restaurant where they serve green lasagna ‘Nonna Elvira’, tagliolini with lemon, ham and burrata, sole from Romagna and steak of cauliflower.

See also  Slovakia, a right-wing extremist commits suicide after killing two gay boys in front of a club

You may also like

Tanzanian fishermen who crashed into lake and rescued...

The Battle of the Peak | The 2022...

Niloufar Mardani, the Iranian athlete competes in Turkey...

What is the impact of the US midterm...

Pavlivka, the useless massacre of infantrymen that scares...

European banks, protest against the ECB and the...

How many inventors are there in Italy? All...

The latest battle situation: The decisive battle of...

America to vote amid anger and risk of...

Pope’s in-flight press conference: Be a pacifist! –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy