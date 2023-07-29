The Nicaraguan Dictatorship Shuts Down Two More Private Universities and Seizes Assets

Title: Nicaraguan Dictatorship Shuts Down Two Private Universities, Seizes Assets

Subtitle: Nicaraguan regime continues its crackdown on educational institutions

The Nicaraguan dictatorship, led by President Daniel Ortega, has ordered the closure of two additional private universities and initiated the confiscation of their assets. With this latest move, the total number of outlawed institutions since December 2021 has reached 26, including seven universities of foreign origin.

The affected study centers are the Martín Luther King Jr. Nicaraguan Evangelical University Association (UENIC) and the Universidad de Occidente Association (UDO), as announced in an official decree by the Ministry of the Interior published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, which is controlled by the dictatorship, the decision to shut down these universities was made following appeals from the National Council of Universities (CNU) and the National Council for Evaluation and Accreditation (CNEA).

Regarding the UENIC, which had been operating since 1998, the resolution states that the university issued institutional documents with logos belonging to the CNU and CNEA without authorization. It also highlighted that the UENIC operated without proper authorization for its headquarters, branches, and some academic programs.

The regime officials justified their actions by claiming that the UENIC lacked the necessary infrastructure to function as an authorized university by the CNU. They also alleged that the institution did not have control over its teaching staff or maintain academic records of its students or teachers. Additionally, concerns were raised about the exorbitant prices charged for degrees, although the specific amounts were not detailed in the document.

Similarly, the UDO, which had also been in operation since 1998, was found to be teaching courses that were not authorized by the CNU across its three locations in León, Managua, and Estelí. The CNEA deemed the university lacking in minimum quality standards and identified deficiencies in academic subjects, the number of teachers, and the overall operating structure. The UDO was also offering a master’s degree in Higher Education to non-national students without the necessary authorization from the CNU. Furthermore, it granted career titles that were not approved by the CNU and CNEA.

The Ministry of the Interior has mandated that both universities deliver all information pertaining to students, teachers, career programs, enrollment data, and academic records to the National Council of Universities. The CNU will then arrange for the transfer of enrolled students to accredited universities within Nicaragua.

The movable and immovable assets of the closed universities have been ordered to be transferred to the state of Nicaragua by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

This recent crackdown by the Nicaraguan regime brings the total number of outlawed universities to 26, including seven of foreign origin. Since December 2021, 14 higher education centers have been outlawed by the National Assembly at the behest of the executive, while the Ministry of the Interior dissolved the remaining 12 institutions.

In an unusual twist, the Parliament created three new higher education centers last year using the seized documents and infrastructure from six previously outlawed private universities. This included the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli), which was a focal point of anti-government protests between April and June 2018.