The Night Agent: The series keeps its promises ~ Badalfohmoh

Released in cinemas on March 23, the series The Night Agent is inspired by the novel by Matthew Quirk. This sophisticated action-thriller puts the spotlight on the characters. Implicated in a large-scale conspiracy, the FBI agent Peter Sutherland will go up to the high echelons of the State to expose intruders.

On the evening of April 18, I watched this Netflix series with great appetite. The Night Agent reminded me enormously of the beautiful hours in which 24h Chrono plunged me: suspense, uncertainty, intrigue played out on several levels… In short, an action series as I like them. This series really blew me away!

Netflix – Credit Souvik Banerjee of Pixabay

The plot of the series

The series is based on the plot of a novel by Matthew Quirk. This former journalist with a degree from Harvard University worked for a long time for The Atlantic, a magazine dealing mainly with subjects on terrorism, gangs and, more broadly, organized crime. So many themes that visibly inspired Quirk in the writing of his detective books. Note that the one on which The Night Agent is based is directly taken from Russiagate. This scandal, which occurred in 2016, concerned possible interference in the context of the presidential election. An investigation into potential links between members of Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government had been opened. This series tacitly promotes the idea that the world can only be saved by honest individuals who are willing to disobey authority and do what needs to be done. I have retained for you 7 life lessons that this series teaches.

Lessons to be learned

Like any work of art, lessons to be learned from The Night agent are relevant.

#1- Trust is not a guarantee

It is difficult to trust a person, especially those who know secrets about us. If there was trust, the water was not going to cook the fish. Confidence is like a double edged sword, it can give you the strength to defeat your enemies, but if you don’t wield it properly it can hurt you.

#2- Pay attention to the weight of inheritance

It is sometimes difficult to bear especially when one has to fight to perpetuate the respect of the name of his family. We are unaware of the emotional burden that our children will have to bear because of the weight of our mistakes.

#3- Respect is a mark of wisdom

Don’t let a job promotion make you arrogant and disrespectful to your elders at work. Experience and wisdom will always have their say over intelligence and technique. We always have something to learn from others. Teamwork is essential. You cannot succeed alone.

#4- Adapt to situations

The real strength lies in our ability to adapt to circumstances and find creative solutions to the problems facing us.

#5- Observation is a formidable weapon

Never underestimate the power of observation. By noticing details, you can find important clues that will help you solve problems.

#6- Beware of appearances

Appearences are often not what they seem. People are not always what they seem. It is important to take the time to understand people’s motivations before judging them.

#7- No options, no rules

When you have no options, you have no rules. Sometimes the only way out is to pass.

I hope you liked it. Before going to watch if you haven’t already, tell me, what are your current film-series?

With all my love !