Communion in church, a dinner of rigatoni with tomato sauce and then the trip to Ukraine. Yes, after being seen on Saturday evening in informal clothes in an Italian restaurant in Washington with his wife Jill, the American president Joe Bidenthe man most in the spotlight in the world, surprised everyone on Monday morning by materializing in Kiev alongside his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for what the national security adviser Jake Sullivan he immediately defined “A historic visit.