Monsignor Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, bishop of East Timor and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, is accused of sexual abuse of minors. The Dutch press writes it. The accusations against the bishop, now 74 years old, by some victims then minors refer to alleged events that occurred in the 90s. The first accusations – reports the newspaper The green – date back to 2002. Belo currently resides in Portugal and, according to the same Dutch newspaper, has restrictions on the movements for which “he must ask permission from the Vatican”, as Msgr. Norberto Do Amaral, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Timor, quoted by the same newspaper.

The accusations

The alleged abuses committed in East Timor by Monsignor Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, would occur precisely in those years in which he enjoyed great notoriety in the Asian country for his work in favor of peace, at the time of the occupation by Indonesia. According to the Dutch press, therefore, the Salesian archbishop would have spent precisely this position of him towards the alleged victims. One of them, now forty but the subject of alleged abuse when she was a minor, tells a The green: “I was very happy, Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo was not only the powerful head of the Roman Catholic Church in East Timor, but also a national hero and a beacon of hope for the people.” He says he was abused and even paid to keep him silent.

Another alleged victim also tells the same: first the violence, then the payment so that nothing would be known. “It was a large sum for the teenager, who had lost many family members due to the Indonesian occupation, during which as many as 183,000 Timorese died of hunger, disease, and violence,” reports the newspaper, which conducted the investigation.

No replication

Monsignor Belo, contacted by the newspaper for comment, “hung up the phone without giving any answers.” From research carried out by The green it turns out that Belo had more victims. The newspaper spoke to about twenty people familiar with the case: government officials, politicians, NGO workers, people of the Church. “More than half of them know a victim personally, while others know the case,” he says.

The reconstruction of the facts

The first signs of abuse come in the early 2000s. After so much notoriety and fame, Belo suddenly resigns as head of the Church in Timor. The Pope relieved him of his duties on November 26, 2002. The Nobel Peace Prize winner claims to suffer from “physical and mental fatigue”. In January 2003, Belo left East Timor and officially moved to Portugal to recover. After speaking with the prefect of the then Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and the Rector Major of the Salesian Congregation, he chose a new post, and in June 2004 Belo became “assistant to priests” in Maputo, Mozambique, where he returned to work of catechism to children. De Groene claims to have consulted both the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Salesians, without having received any comments on the case.