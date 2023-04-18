the novelty with the discounts for iliad customers in collaboration with Younited

The operator today announces that it has partnered with European fintech Younited to offer zero-interest financing and fully online trade-in services.

iliadthe operator that has revolutionized the telephony market in Italy, announces the collaboration with the European fintech Younited.

From today, all users iliad mobile who want a smartphone Apple iPhone they will be able to purchase it with a new deferred payment method, in accessible installments, without any down payment through a completely online purchase process in a few simple clicks.

The new service, which adds to the possibility of purchasing in a single solution, will be accessible to all iliad mobile users; both those who have subscribed to a mobile offer for a few moments and the most loyal iliad users will therefore be able to access the new payment method.

The possibility of 0% interest loan offered by iliad together with Younited Pay allows you to defer the payment over 12 or 24 months, with the first installment 30 days after delivery of the phone. Furthermore, the user will be able to receive an immediate discount on the value of the loan, and therefore on the monthly payment, by choosing:

The option Spot trade-in . It allows the user to exchange an Apple device and immediately obtain a discount on the installment, equal to the value of the used device.

. It allows the user to exchange an Apple device and immediately obtain a discount on the installment, equal to the value of the used device. The option Forward trade-in. It allows you to have a reduction on the amount to be financed equal to the residual value of the device by choosing to return the iPhone at the end of the financing period. The financing can be customized according to the user’s needs, combining one or both trade- in, which reduce the installment to a minimum and favor the recovery of old devices, reducing the impact of electronic devices on the environment.

The entire purchase process and the Younited Pay interest-free loan request are completely completed online: from the choice of the desired model to the completion of the loan request, which will be evaluated by Younited, and which will be resolved in a few moments.

“We are pleased that iliad users can access this innovative service for the purchase of smartphones. Benedict declared LeviCEO of iliad – Online financing at 0% rate is our concrete response to counter the effects of inflation and once again meet the needs of our users. Thanks to the collaboration with Younited Pay we are able to offer convenient and transparent financing solutions”.

“We have created a simple, innovative and transparent financing product for Iliad, which meets both the needs of the company and its customers. For the Younited Pay Italia team it was an electrifying challenge that we hope will represent the first step of a long journey to be built together” – said Nicola ManzariCOO of Younited Italy.