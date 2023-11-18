the November 2023 Opensignal rankings

In a context where connectivity has become the fulcrum of our daily lives, reports on the quality of fixed and mobile networks in Italy are becoming increasingly relevant.

Today we take a close look at two reports from Opensignal that provide a detailed overview of fixed and mobile broadband experiences in our country.

Report on Fixed Connection in Italy – November 2023

Opensignal’s November 2023 fixed connection report sheds light on the quality of the broadband experience in Italy, analyzing real data from users across the country, with particular attention to Rome, Milan and Naples. Five key measures are examined: Broadband Consistent Quality, Broadband Video Experience, Broadband Download Speed, Broadband Peak Download Speed, and Broadband Upload Speed.

National Results

Broadband Consistent Quality: Vodafone leads with a score of 82.2%, surpassing its competitors WindTre and Fastweb.

Broadband Peak Download Speed: Vodafone users enjoy the fastest download speed with 440.2Mbps, 37.8Mbps faster than WindTre.

Broadband Video Experience: Fastweb stands out with the best video experience score (72.5 out of 100).

Broadband Download Speed: WindTre leads the ranking with 59.9Mbps, followed by Fastweb at 58.7Mbps.

Results by City

Roma: Iliad users record the fastest average download and upload speeds at 111.7Mbps and 86Mbps respectively, significantly higher than competitors.

Milano: Sky Wifi and Iliad share the best experience in terms of download and upload speed. Sky Wifi also excels in video experience and consistent quality.

Napoli: Vodafone users confirm themselves with the fastest download speeds at 627.7Mbps and leadership in uploads at 67.3Mbps.

Report on Mobile Connection in Italy – November 2023

Opensignal’s mobile connection report introduces new metrics such as Live Video Experience and 5G Live Video Experience. Analyzing real data collected in the 90 days from 1 July 2023 to 28 September 2023, the report compares the mobile network experience of users of the five national operators in Italy: Fastweb, Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre.

Main Evidence

Consistent Quality: Vodafone asserts itself with a score of 75.8%, beating Fastweb by 6.8 percentage points.

TIM 5G Download and Upload speed: For the fifth consecutive year, TIM records the highest speeds: 239.3Mbps and 22.8Mbps respectively.

Availability of Iliad: Iliad triumphs with a score of 98.6%, confirming itself as the operator with the greatest connection availability.

5G Coverage Experience: Fastweb and WindTre achieve an identical score of 5.11 out of 10, demonstrating superior 5G coverage compared to their competitors.

In an era where connectivity is crucial, these reports provide a detailed look at connection quality in Italy, helping users make informed decisions and providers to constantly improve their offering.

