The nuclear sewage is about to be poured into the sea!A large number of poisonous sea urchins gather in Japanese ports or there will be explosive growth

According to a recent report by Fuji TV, in February 2023, a large number of thorn-crested sea urchins were found in the port of Uozu City, Toyama Prefecture, Japan. The spines of this creature are poisonous and easy to break, which is extremely dangerous and generally inhabits warm seas.

Crown-of-thorns sea urchins have also been found along the coast of Toyama Prefecture before, but the number is extremely small.

The staff of the Uozu Aquarium said that due to the rise in seawater temperature this year, the number of thorn-crested sea urchins in the entire area of ​​Toyama Bay may experience explosive growth, and they need to be more vigilant.

Prior to this, in mid-January, Japan stated that it would launch the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea during the “spring and summer” of this year. Once implemented, it will pose a serious threat to marine ecology and the environment.

Recently exposed images show that the Tokyo Electric Power Company is preparing for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator responsible for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, said the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant produces 100,000 liters of nuclear-contaminated water per day, mainly composed of groundwater, rainwater that seeps into the area and water used for cooling.

As of February, more than 1.32 million tons of treated water have been stored here, and related facilities are under construction.