Home World The “nuclear train”: the truth about the convoy crossing Russia
World

The “nuclear train”: the truth about the convoy crossing Russia

by admin
The “nuclear train”: the truth about the convoy crossing Russia

Il “Nuclear train” which is dominating the attention of the international media does not carry anything nuclear. The question is whether it can be interpreted as an indication of an atomic escalation. The video, shot with a mobile phone, of a railway train carrying several military vehicles on board crossing a city in central Russia began to circulate on Russian Telegram channels on Sunday.

See also  The Japanese Minister of Defense asked the US Secretary of Defense not to apologize over the parabolic U.S. military plane in a residential area

You may also like

The couple Brady & Bundchen at the end...

Elon Musk, Ukraine and the peace plan that...

It is also forbidden to ask for asylum...

United States, Lake Powell is in danger of...

Biden to civil rights activist Sharpton: “Yes, I’m...

CIA Director Bill Burns: “Putin with his back...

US media: Libyan government of national unity and...

Miss Crimea fined for singing Ukrainian patriotic song

Putin’s nuclear train in Ukraine, what it is...

Brazil, Lula tries to relaunch in view of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy