In 2018, in one of those social media things, Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys selected “Chevrolet Van”one of the songs of The Nude Party, as one of his favorites of the moment. Since then, the British man has not stopped citing the North Carolina band as one of his current favorites and the group has had time to release their second album, “Midnight Mandor” (20) and now this “Rides On”. Perhaps it happens to Turner as we do, that he is capable of feeling trapped by the mix between an evidently indie rock base, but with a lot of classic rock from names like The Rolling Stones or Lou Reed. They have visited Main Street over and over again or celebrated Christmas in February, and it shows.

“World Gets Around” The album opens with that guitar riff that is pure Keith Richards in the seventies, with a voice that is not so far from that of his buddy Jagger. Instead, the second theme, “Hard Times” takes us vocally, from his phrasing to the tone used, without losing something of the Stone sound to Lou Reed from “New York”, city ​​by the way already mentioned in the first sentences. We already have it, right? It can, but there is more. They dare to take a semi unknown and unfinished song by Dr John, found on his rarities album “Crazy Cajun Tapes”as “Somebody Tryin’ To Hoodoo Me” and make it totally yours. They also look askance at Lou Reed of Coney Island in “Cherry Red Boots” and they return to the Stones de “Sweet Virginia” in “Polly Anne”. They even dance Primal Scream in “Hey Monet”. Of course they don’t invent anything, but they combine it so well that listening is more than satisfactory. In addition, his music provides one more reason to argue with those who defend that a certain type of rock is dead because it doesn’t reach young people. Look, listen and shut up.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://thenudeparty.bandcamp.com/album/rides-on">Rides On by The Nude Party</a>