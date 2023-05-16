The number of bankruptcies in Germany is growing and Serbs are losing their jobs Info

In Germany, the number of bankruptcies is increasing month by month.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Fishman64

The number of bankruptcies in Germany is increasing month by month, and the textile industry and construction, where the majority of Serbs work, are also under attack.

More than 4,200 companies filed for bankruptcy this year, data from April show. The total debt of the bankrupt company amounts to about 2.3 billion euros. Most bankruptcies of companies in January were recorded in the construction sector, 246 of them, which is 19.4 percent more than in the same month in 2022. This is followed by trade with 204 bankruptcies, 27.5 percent more than a year ago.

“A greater number of bankruptcies of companies in certain sectors, currently in construction and the fashion industry, do not yet signal a long-term deterioration in the economy as a whole“, emphasized the president of the Professional Association of Bankruptcy Administrators, Christoph Niering, writes Blic.

The list of fashion chains that had to file for bankruptcy is getting longer. Some of the most recent examples are H&M, Primark, and Orsay, most of which operate in Serbia. The number of H&M stores in Germany has been falling since 2019. Information was recently published that 38 locations were closed. German media reports that H&M plans to close even more branches in 2023.

Also, the large fast fashion retail chain Primark has announced that it will close more stores in Germany this year than originally planned. Primark has seen a big drop in sales in Europe and has already closed a number of stores, including two in Germany. According to announcements, they will close four more. These are stores in Gelsenkirchen, Kaiserslautern, Krefeld and Frankfurt. 420 employees will lose their jobs.

“We plan to optimize our sales premises in Germany and overhaul our German retail network. Primark’s aim is to make the German business profitable again in the long term,” Primark executives said in December.

