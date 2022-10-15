(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The number of deaths from the new crown hits a new high. Taiwanese people: “Taiwanese people’s lives are also their lives”

China News Agency, Taipei, October 14. Taiwan reported 48,205 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia and 62 imported cases on the 14th, and 80 new deaths. The number of deaths hit a new high since July 22.

According to reports from Taiwan media such as “Central News Agency”, “United News Network”, and “China Times News Network”, the “epidemic epidemic command center” of the Taiwan authorities said that the number of newly confirmed local cases announced that day was 5% less than last Friday, but the epidemic situation still in the plateau period. The number of confirmed cases imported from abroad and the number of deaths have both increased. The main reason is that the hospital has not reported cases due to the recent consecutive holidays, and the death statistics are a backward indicator.

According to reports, among the 80 new local deaths, 49 were males and 31 were females, aged in their 40s to 90s. The date of diagnosis was between July 15 and October 11 this year. From July 27th to October 11th.

At present, Taiwan has accumulated more than 7.09 million confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 11,766 deaths.

From the 13th, Taiwan has adjusted its entry control measures. After arriving in Taiwan, inbound passengers will carry out self-management for 7 days. Asymptomatic people can take public transportation.

Taiwan’s “United Daily News” published a retiree Luo Jihui’s letter on the 14th saying that the life of Taiwanese is also life! Since the beginning of this year, there have been 18 severe cases for every 10,000 people infected with the virus in Taiwan, and the mortality rate of those infected with severe disease is as high as 85%. Recently, the World Health Organization also warned that Europe has faced a new wave of epidemics, and the authorities are still opening up entry to fight for the economy. Now the new coronavirus variant virus has derived more powerful BF.7, etc. If it breaks through the defense line and enters Taiwan, why not worry ! (Source: Chinanews.com)