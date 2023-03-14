The coalition of government in Germania – social democrats, green and free – found the agreement for the reduction of MPs give her upcoming elections: the number of seats will be fixed at 630 (currently 736). Already in the last two legislatures, attempts had been made in vain to outline one reform of the electoral system to avoid the continued growth of the Bundestag underway since 2002. The German media report that the reform will be presented to Parliament for the approval of the parliamentary groups by Friday. A simple majority is sufficient for approval and the government therefore enjoys sufficient votes despite the contrary opinion of the opposition.

They will stay 299 constituencies with a double voting system. To party lists will be assigned though 331 mandates and not just 299. The current one will be decisive for the division of seats second vote given to listwhich will become the “main vote”. On the contrary, what is today the first vote with a single-member system, which assigns a seat to the most chosen candidate in each constituency, will be renamed “constituency vote” and will guarantee the mandate only if the elected party has enough list votes. That is, if a party wins more single-member mandates than list preferences, i single-member candidates con less votes they will decay.

The bill differs from the proposal circulated in January which would have wanted to bring the number of deputies effectively back to the only 598 originalexpected so far. The number was raised, on the one hand to reduce the number of constituencies they could lose a direct representativebut on the other hand also to reassure the Fdp – the junior partner of the SPD and the Greens in the majority – which is down compared to the 2021 elections.

By contrast, the so-called “traffic light alliance” has cracked down elsewhere, eliminating the Basic Mandate Clausei.e. the basic mandate clause, whereby a party that does not pass the 5 percent threshold if he gets at least three single-member mandates however, he can enter the Bundestag proportionally to the list votes. In this legislature it had happened in particular to the left of the Linke which had stopped at 4.9.

From the next national elections, therefore, the current system will disappear completely overhang mandatesi additional mandates which guarantee the seat to all single-member candidates, even if more than those eligible for list voting, and the compensation mandatesi “breakeven mandates” planned to ensure proportionality between the political forces. A system that has led precisely to the exaggerated growth of Parliament resulting increase in per diems, salaries for collaborators, offices and travel. In the 2023 budget, expenditure for the Bundestag of approx 1.14 billion euroswhile in 2016 they were approx 857 millionaccording to data cited by public television ZdF.

The waiver of the system of additional mandates and equalization it will affect all parties. In 2021 there had been well 138 more elected: 41 a Cdu/Csu36 at Spd24 ai Verdi16 at Fdp14 at AfD you have 7 Linke.

However, the reform risks weighing above all on the Csuthe powerful Bavarian regional party and historical ally of the Cduwhich has so far benefited most of all gods additional direct mandates. In the 2021 federal election she had lost many slate votes having only the right to 34 seatsbut had conquered 45 direct mandates out of the 46 in contention in Bavariathus being assigned 11 more seats and finding himself in Parliament with just one deputy short. This then resulted in the cascade distribution of other tie-break seats to other parties as well. The CSU, with the reform, would be less represented a Monaco, Augusta, Nuremberg e Fuerth, constituencies in which the result on the single-member system is more contested. The alternative proposal suggested by the Cdu-Csu would therefore rather envisage merging and reducing the constituencies to only 270with the effect of decreasing additional and break-even mandates, but but without deleting them altogether.

Katja Mastfirst group leader of the Spdhowever, reiterated the invitation to CDI deputies to support the government bill and the president of the Greens, Ricarda Langhe stressed that the reform has been the subject of negotiations with all partiesand also Konstantin Good, vice president of the FdP, used a soothing tone. For Mario Czajageneral secretary of the Cdu, however, the reform drawn up by the government would specifically damage its parliamentary group. The Christian Democrats share the aim of reducing Parliament and say they are ready to compromise, but if the reform is voted like this, they will consider appealing to the Constitutional Court. More direct, right and left, the leaders of Csu and Linke, Markus Söder e Janine Wisslerwho have already threatened to go to the Karlsruhe judges.