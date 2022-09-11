More than 21,000 monkeypox cases in the United States: the proportion of African-American infections has increased in the second death case
New Yorkers wait for a monkeypox vaccine. (Data map)
Overseas Network, September 9th, according to CBS and FoxnewsNetease reported on September 8 that the number of monkeypox cases in the United States has exceeded 21,000, and a second death has occurred. The proportion of African Americans infected with monkeypox has risen in recent weeks.
On the 8th local time, California officials announced that they were investigating the cause of the death of a monkeypox patient, the second known death of monkeypox in the United States, less than a month after Texas reported its first death.
Data released by the United States shows that the total number of monkeypox cases in the United States has reached 21,504. Among them, California has the most cases, with a total of 4,140 cases. The number of new cases of monkeypox in the United States has gradually slowed after peaking on August 22, but there are clear racial differences: the proportion of African Americans in the number of infections has been rising, and by the last week of August to nearly 38%. In the early days of the monkeypox outbreak, African-American cases accounted for less than 25%.
Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, said that public health information and monkeypox vaccines have not effectively reached communities where ethnic minorities are located, and the government’s relevant anti-epidemic measures need to be adjusted urgently . Recently, U.S. media have published articles criticizing the U.S. government’s ineffectiveness in fighting the monkeypox epidemic, which has led to problems such as vaccine shortages and slow vaccinations, insufficient testing capabilities, and serious racial disparities in the distribution process in the United States. (Overseas Network/Zhang Ni Intern Compilation/Li Jiangshan)
