“This year, we must go out and see the world“

The number of outbound tourists in Changsha has increased significantly, and 6 international and regional passenger routes have been resumed

On the 8th, Changsha Huanghua International Airport was busy, and passengers going to Nha Trang, Vietnam happily took selfies.Photo by Changsha Evening News all-media reporter Dong Yang

Changsha Evening News, February 8th (all-media reporter Wu Xinfan) “Nha Trang, here we come!” At 21 o’clock on the 8th, at Changsha Huanghua Airport, a group of Changsha passengers who took flight VJ5357 were excitedly preparing to fly to Nha, Vietnam village. Ms. Huang, a citizen, couldn’t hide her excitement. She took out a portable diary, which contained her travel plans: diving, fishing, motor boating, sunbathing… She told the reporter: “This year, I must go out and see the world. ”

Recently, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued new policies to provide more convenience for outbound travel. The reporter saw at Changsha Huanghua Airport that the number of passengers on both domestic and international routes has increased accordingly, especially the number of outbound tourists has increased significantly.

“As of now, Changsha Huanghua Airport has resumed 6 international and regional passenger routes from Changsha to Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Hanoi, Nha Trang, and Hong Kong. In the next step, the airport will speed up the resumption of Changsha to Singapore, Seoul, The four-hour aviation economic circle route network of Tokyo, Osaka, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phnom Penh, etc.” said Zou Yan, a staff member of the Marketing Department of Changsha Huanghua Airport, with the gradual recovery of international flights and the gradual liberalization of outbound travel policies, The search volume of popular international routes has increased significantly, making everyone feel the strong momentum of the recovery of the civil aviation transportation industry. In the future, the airport will strengthen cooperation with major international travel agencies in Changsha, and launch a batch of new travel routes in Southeast Asia, Europe, America and islands in due course.

With the increase of inbound and outbound passengers at the airport, ensuring the efficiency of passenger clearance is the key. The reporter saw at the scene that according to relevant policies, Changsha Huanghua Airport Customs immediately optimized and adjusted the layout of the entry-exit scene, simplified the health declaration process for entry-exit personnel, and improved both customs clearance efficiency and customs clearance experience. The Changsha Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection Station actively communicates with airlines and travel agencies to grasp the size of outbound tour groups in advance, optimize the customs clearance process, actively and steadily do a good job in ensuring the customs clearance of outbound tour groups, and at the same time deploy more police in areas with dense passenger flows and during periods of time. To improve inspection order, open enough channels in advance to help passengers choose the group inspection channel correctly, save waiting time for inspection, and ensure convenient and efficient customs clearance services for passengers.

Dai Liye, deputy head of the third section of the Customs Travel Inspection at Changsha Huanghua Airport, said that before entering or leaving the country, passengers need to make a health declaration through the “Customs Passenger Fingertip Service” applet, and take a screenshot to save the declaration code so that they can scan the code to pass the customs. At the same time, passengers entering and leaving the country must abide by the relevant customs supervision regulations, do not carry illegal items, and cooperate with the customs when they need to inspect luggage.

Sun Wei, the political instructor of the third team on duty at the Changsha Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station, reminded that the current pilot outbound group travel for Chinese citizens has resumed and the inbound and outbound flights have resumed in an orderly manner. Arrive at the airport within 24 hours to check-in, so as not to miss the flight. Chinese citizens (including residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) should bring their valid entry and exit documents, and foreign tourists should also fill in their entry cards. If you encounter difficulties in the process of customs clearance, you can seek help from the immigration management police on duty. If you have questions about immigration management customs clearance policies and measures, you can call the national immigration management agency consultation hotline 12367 for consultation.

Source: Changsha Evening News