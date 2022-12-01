Home World The number of people mourning the Queen of England in Hong Kong is far more than that of Jiang Zemin.
The number of people mourning the Queen of England in Hong Kong is far more than that of Jiang Zemin.

The number of people mourning the Queen of England in Hong Kong is far more than that of Jiang Zemin.

The “Wen Wei Po” under the Liaison Office of the Central Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China specially published an article reporting that citizens mourn Jiang Zemin. However, from the pictures published by “Wen Hui”, it can be seen that although the backgrounds are different, they are all the same group of people. (Source: Look at China Composite Pictures)

[Look at China News, December 1, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Huaiju) Jiang Zemin passed away. The “Wen Wei Po” under the Liaison Office of the Central Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China specially published a report on the mourning activities. However, some netizens found that the mourning citizens in the photos were all from the same group. Some netizens compared the photos of citizens queuing up to mourn the Queen of England, and lamented that “the aspiration of the people” is self-evident.

When Jiang Zemin passed away, the discussion forum in Hong Kong was full of applause. Some netizens directly called him “Toad”. Some netizens pointed out that 11 years ago (when ATV news misreported the death news) he deserved to die.

On December 1, the Liaison Office lowered the flag at half-mast and set up a mourning hall for people from all walks of life to express their condolences. Representatives of the central government agencies in Hong Kong, officials of the SAR government, members of the Executive Council and members of the Legislative Council, including Chief Executive Li Jiachao, director of the Liaison Office Luo Huining, former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, and Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor were all present to express their condolences.

“Wen Wei Po” issued a special article stating that many citizens went to the Liaison Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with flowers in their hands to mourn, with solemn expressions, and uploaded several related pictures. However, some netizens found that there were only about nine people queuing up for pictures taken from different angles, and said, “The queue for free newspapers in the morning is longer than yours.” Pretend to be mourning, do you have a lunch box?” “Chinese-funded companies (in Hong Kong) each send an employee, and there are more than a thousand people.”

Netizens compared photos of Hong Kong people mourning the Queen of England and Jiang Zemin. (Image source: Screenshot of the discussion area)
Netizens compared photos of Hong Kong people mourning the Queen of England and Jiang Zemin. (Image source: Screenshot of the discussion area)

Some netizens compared the photos of citizens queuing up under the scorching sun to mourn the Queen of England with the photos of Jiang Zemin, lamenting that this is the “aspiration of the people” of Hong Kong people, everything is self-evident.

In the afternoon, Hong Kong media reported that the number of people mourning citizens had increased, and queues began to appear outside the Liaison Office. However, a reporter from “Ming Pao” found that some mourners were picked up by coaches or private cars. An elderly mourner said, “Come with the club,” but Ming Pao’s interview was suddenly stopped by a middle-aged man, who then took the interviewee away.

Netizens ridiculed that the Hong Kong government specially organized a “tour group in memory of President Jiang” in order to benefit the citizens.

