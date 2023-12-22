The number of ships that will avoid the Red Sea increases due to Houthi attacks on the coast of Yemen

(REUTERS/FILE)

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong’s OOCL said on Thursday they would avoid the Red Sea, the latest shipping companies to do so after attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi group disrupted global shipping. trade, prompting the establishment of a naval task force.

Hostilities have blocked ship passages through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of global trade. The Suez Canal is vital for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe, but global logistics executives warned that sending ships via alternative routes could disrupt global supply chains, causing traffic jams at ports and shortages of vessels, containers and equipment. who suddenly find themselves in the wrong place.

“The situation remains fluid, things could change quickly, so contingency plans including a plan A, B and C are critical to keeping supply chains moving,” said Matthew Burgess, vice president of global ocean services. by CH Robinson Worldwide.

Hapag-Lloyd said it would divert 25 ships by the end of the year from the key waterway as freight rates and shipping stocks have risen due to the disruption. Avoiding the Red Sea and the Suez Canal means following a much longer route around Africa.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have been attacking ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Loop.

Meanwhile, traders are scrambling to find alternative solutions, including air flights, to get consumer goods to retailers, with trips across Africa adding an extra 10 to 14 days to travel times.

“Up to this point, we have guided vessels operated by OOCL to reroute or suspend sailing to the Red Sea,” Hong Kong-based container group OOCL told Reuters in a statement on Thursday, the company said. first time confirming the pause in travel.

A crisis at a single point in the supply chain can cause ships to pile up, disrupting arrival and departure times at seaports and causing cascading delays throughout the system, said Christian Sur, executive vice president of shipping at Unique Logistics.

The cost of shipping a container from China to the Mediterranean rose 44% in December alone to $2,413, due to disruptions in the Red Sea, Freightos (CRGO.O) said earlier this week.

If the conflict persists or escalates, so-called “spot” prices for cargo not under contract “could double or triple from current levels,” Sur said.

Global furniture seller IKEA is among shippers warning of potential loading delays and product shortages. Meanwhile, Finnish elevator manufacturer Kone estimated that some shipments could be delayed by two to three weeks.

While goods traveling in containers, including clothing, toys and food, are most at risk, other products are being affected.

U.S. soybean exporters, already moving shipments from the drought-stricken Panama Canal to the Suez Canal, are weighing whether to start transporting crops on trains to the West Coast to access ships going directly to China and other Asian markets to avoid much longer alternative travel periods around South America or Africa.

“You have all these imperfect options available,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.

Analysts have warned that some retailers could start running out of some products in February, although after the COVID-19 pandemic more companies have looked for resilience in supply chains by buying from exporters in different regions.

“We have more experience having been through COVID,” said Sur, whose company counts retailers among its clients.

(With information from Reuters)

Share this: Facebook

X

