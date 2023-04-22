The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey | Info

More than 50,000 people are believed to have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey on February 6, the country’s interior minister, Suleiman Soylu, announced today.

Izvor: Ömer Taha Cetin, Anadolija

“The number of dead in the earthquakes with the epicenter in Kahramanmaras has reached 50,783 people,” he told the CNN Turk TV channel.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred on February 6 at intervals of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey.

The earthquakes, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in neighboring countries, with Syria being the most affected.

