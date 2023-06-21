The number of victims of the shipwreck accident off the coast of Greece rose to 81 or hundreds of people are still missing-Chinanews.com Video

Death toll in shipwreck off Greece rises to 81; hundreds still missing

Release time: 20:09, June 20, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to the Greek Athens News Agency, on June 19 local time, the Greek Coast Guard recovered the remains of three victims. So far, the number of victims of the recent shipwreck has risen to 81. Hundreds of people may still be missing.

An illegal immigrant boat sank in the high seas near southwest Greece on the 14th. As of the 19th, a total of 104 people were rescued and 81 people were killed. The parties are still unable to determine the exact number of people on board the boat involved, and therefore the number of missing persons.

EFE reported that the Pakistani government believed that many of its citizens were involved in the accident. Pakistani Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said in a statement on the 18th that more than 300 Pakistanis were killed in the accident. But the figure has not been confirmed by Greece.

According to the Associated News Agency of Pakistan, Pakistan held a national mourning for the compatriots who died in the shipwreck accident on the 19th. The Pakistani police also arrested more than 10 suspects involved in human trafficking.

According to the Athens News Agency, the Greek Coast Guard arrested nine survivors of the shipwreck on the 15th. The nine are suspected of being involved in human trafficking and may be charged with manslaughter and will be tried in a Greek court. (making Jiang Lu)

Editor in charge:[Ji Xiang]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.