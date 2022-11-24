The World Cup in Qatar attracts a lot of attention from all over the world. According to statistics from Vietnam, the sales of local TV sets and projectors have surged recently, mostly to meet the needs of fans.

“Central News Agency” quoted a Vietnamese salesperson as saying that many customers replaced new equipment to watch the World Cup. In addition, many Vietnamese coffee shops, wine houses, and restaurants have also set up projectors for customers. This led to a 60% increase in sales of televisions and a 20% increase in sales of projectors in Vietnam.

Nguyen LacHuy, an e-sales practitioner, has observed that the purchasing power of Vietnamese consumers is increasing. Four years ago, the best-selling TVs were 40-50 inches in size, but this year, the best-selling TVs are 55-65 inches in size, and many consumers are buying 70-inch large-screen TVs. In the past, most Vietnamese people would think that this level was unaffordable. The increased purchasing power of consumers can also make businesses more profitable.

On the other hand, the number of people in the World Cup venues suddenly increased after the start of the game. This news also triggered media speculation. According to the British “Guardian” report, the number of tickets sold at eight venues in Qatar increased by 12% in just three days, and some venues were overloaded, which made the industry question.

In this regard, a source said that the initially announced figure was the minimum capacity required by the Football Federation (FIFA) for the stadium. Later, the organizers found that they did not count the number of members of some groups such as media and sponsors. Phenomenon.

The report also questioned that from the broadcast scene, it can be seen that there are still many vacancies in the venues in Qatar. There is speculation that this may be a problem with Qatar’s ticketing system, and that some “returned” tickets may not have been renewed. Or some spectators choose not to attend certain games to watch. The “Guardian” also quoted an anonymous person who questioned that the organizers may be pouring water on the number of fans entering the stadium.

Qatar failed to respond to relevant remarks.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

