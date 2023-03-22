Home World The nutritionist warns: Special caution for these three foods, because they can be poisonous | Magazine
There are foods that you would never know could easily be poisonous.

Source: MONDO

Most of the people have certain tools that they use to check the freshness of fruits and vegetables at the market. Many people ignore it, and as a result, poisoning occurs, which is a frequent occurrence during the summer period. Bacteria and other microorganisms that can cause food poisoning love hot and humid weather, and can be found in foods you’d never think of. Nutritionist Nataša Đukić listed three foods, here they are:

Asian cherry

“This exotic type of fruit is available in many stores in Serbia, but before you eat it, you should know a few things. If this fruit is eaten too soon, when it is not ripe enough, especially if it is eaten by someone who missed a mealthis sweet fruit can be toxic,” the nutritionist wrote on her Instagram.

Potatoes

“Potatoes are definitely one of the most popular foods in our country, but there are still those who do not know that this vegetable can also be poisonous, especially when it has sprouted or is green in color. The most common symptoms of poisoning with this food are vomiting, stomach pains, but hallucinations and paralysis can also occur,” Nataša explained.

Red beans

“There are many different types of beans and many of them contain the toxin phytohemagglutinin, but they are the concentration of this ingredient is highest in raw red beans. The good news is that we certainly don’t eat them raw, and the amount of toxins is significantly lower in cooked beans. If poisoning with this toxin occurs, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting may occur within one to three hours, and stomach pain may develop“, she stated.

