The New York Times coverage of the latest crisis in occupied Palestine is so distorted, so biased, that it must have been deliberate — and not merely incompetence, or the unconscious persistence of bad habits. By contrast, even the Washington Post and National Public Radio did a better job, although you have to turn to other sources, like Mariam Barghouti at breaking news or the Israeli newspaper Haaretzfor accurate accounts.

The Times is covering the story extensively, and here is its timeline of what happened:

The crisis started when Palestinians “barricaded themselves” overnight inside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, starting earlier this week.

Israel police “cleared” the mosque in the middle of the night, to “protect Jewish worshippers” who are observing the Passover holiday. (Just how Jews were supposed to observe Passover inside a 1300-year-old mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, was left unexplained.)

Other Palestinians got angry at the Israeli police, and some of them in southern Lebanon launched rockets toward Israel.

In response, Israel attacked Gaza — even though no rockets were fired from there, and Hamas, the dominant political movement in the besieged territory, did not claim credit for the attack from Lebanon.

Here’s what really happened:

Jewish extremists tried to approach the Al-Aqsa mosque to slaughter a goat, allegedly for religious reasons, as they do every Passover. This year such an act is even more provocative, as Muslims are observing Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Normally, Israeli security does try to deter the Jewish extremists.

This year, however, Benjamin Netanyahu is handing Israel’s security to his two far-right wing Jewish-supremacist ministers.

So Palestinians decided to stay overnight inside Al-Aqsa, to protect it. They know that certain Jewish extremists have long threatened to actually blow up the mosque, and replace it with the Third Jewish Temple, on the site where they say the first two were located. (The Second Temple was destroyed by the Romans in 70 C.E. A good Israeli feature filmTime of Favor (2000), portrayed the extremist threat.)

Israeli police in riot gear invaded the mosque during the middle of the night, and there is plenty of video evidence showing them clubbing Palestinians.

Only then did the Palestinian group in southern Lebanon fire those rockets. Gaza had remained completely quiet until then, despite the Israeli provocations.

(Other U.S. media got the story at least partly right, including the Washington Post and even National Public Radiowhich normally has poor coverage.)

Meanwhile, the Israeli daily Haaretz put the blame where it belonged, right in the headline, blaming “Jewish activists” and “Israel police.” The paper pointed out that Palestinians have feared settler provocations during Ramadan so mostly youths decided to stay in the mosque overnight. Haaretz reports that the Palestinians “claim that nothing would have happened had the youths been allowed to remain in the mosque until daybreak.” Instead, in the middle of the night Israeli police “breached the mosque with stun grenades and batons” and arrested 350 people.

Back to the New York Times. The sacrificial goat is almost entirely missing from their coverage. On Wednesday the paper did mention the provocation — but buried it down in paragraph 21, nearly at the end of the report.

And of course the Timesas always, left out the basic explanatory background paragraph that belongs in every news story:

Israel has occupied West Bank Palestine since 1967, (including the Al-Aqsa Mosque), and violates international law by moving hundreds of thousands of Jewish-only settler/colonists into the territory. In response, Palestinians . . .