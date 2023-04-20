Home » The Oasisss Marbella Fest venue is inaugurated on the Costa del Sol
World

The Oasisss Marbella Fest venue is inaugurated on the Costa del Sol

by admin
The Oasisss Marbella Fest venue is inaugurated on the Costa del Sol

Oasisss Marbella Fest is located in San Pedro de Alcantara in The Farm The Charity located within the San Pedro de Alcántara Fairground and it is an initiative that has the support of the Marbella Town Hall and whose main sponsor is the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. It is located in a multipurpose space of more than 80,000 square meters with first class facilities and which will host an infinite number of live entertainment activities for all types of audiences.

At the moment there are already many scheduled activities and tickets can be purchased from April 27 at the official space website. Apart from concerts by different solo artists (such as Romeo Santos), will also host festivals such as the Reggaeton Beach Festival (July 8 and 9; with performances by Ozuna, Arcángel, Jhayco, Justin Quiles, Eladio Carrión, Mora y Ryan Castro among others), the first edition of the Beautiful festivals (at the end of July, with artists such as Leiva, Guitarricadelafuente, Dorian y Bogota burns and the sessions of DJ Law, INNMIR y Laura Put) or the Love The 90’s (August 12, with the participation of 2 Unlimited, Snap! Robin S. Daisy Dee de Technotronic and many more international artists from the dance scene).

See also  Florence, granted a classroom to pray to students

You may also like

Blizzard announces one last Beta from May 12...

Serie A, temporarily removed the penalty for Juve:...

We premiere “Hermana” live from Vulcanizadas

Registration for the selection of cartoonists for Artist’s...

Twitter, Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for unauthorized...

Dalila Dragojević was searched by security Entertainment

King Charles III and assets of over 2...

Ok to the competition bill, with the rules...

Forbes 2023, 22 Russian billionaires more than last...

EU prepares to impose tough rules on artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy