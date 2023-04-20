The Oasisss Marbella Fest venue is inaugurated on the Costa del Sol

Oasisss Marbella Fest is located in San Pedro de Alcantara in The Farm The Charity located within the San Pedro de Alcántara Fairground and it is an initiative that has the support of the Marbella Town Hall and whose main sponsor is the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. It is located in a multipurpose space of more than 80,000 square meters with first class facilities and which will host an infinite number of live entertainment activities for all types of audiences.

At the moment there are already many scheduled activities and tickets can be purchased from April 27 at the official space website. Apart from concerts by different solo artists (such as Romeo Santos), will also host festivals such as the Reggaeton Beach Festival (July 8 and 9; with performances by Ozuna, Arcángel, Jhayco, Justin Quiles, Eladio Carrión, Mora y Ryan Castro among others), the first edition of the Beautiful festivals (at the end of July, with artists such as Leiva, Guitarricadelafuente, Dorian y Bogota burns and the sessions of DJ Law, INNMIR y Laura Put) or the Love The 90’s (August 12, with the participation of 2 Unlimited, Snap! Robin S. Daisy Dee de Technotronic and many more international artists from the dance scene).